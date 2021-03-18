EUTHANASIA law approved by Spanish Congress of Deputies.

The euthanasia law has been approved by the Congress of Deputies in Spain on Thursday, March 18 following the support of the majority of parliamentary groups, with the exception of VOX, the Popular Party, Foro Asturias and UPN. With the favourable vote, Spain has become the fourth country in Europe and the sixth in the world to legalise the practice.

The law will be published in the Official State Gazette this month and will allow legal access to assisted death to Spanish nationals and residents from June this year. The euthanasia law will allow those of legal age suffering from “a serious and incurable disease” or a “serious, chronic and incapacitating condition” which causes “constant and intolerable physical or psychological suffering” to request help to die.

Only those considered to be capable and aware of their decision by a medical professional will be allowed to access the law, and each autonomous community will be tasked with setting up an Evaluation and Monitoring Committee to ensure that this regulation is strictly adhered to.

The new law covers both assisted suicide, for patients who are capable of ending their own lives, and euthanasia in cases where a medical professional must carry out the procedure. The process can be carried out in a hospital or private home, but under no circumstances will minors be euthanised, even at the request of the parents.

While autonomous communities will be obliged to ensure that the service is available to those who wish to avail of it, the law will stipulate that health care workers have the “individual right not to meet those demands for health action regulated in this law that are incompatible with their own convictions.”

