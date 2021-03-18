ERC Spokesperson Accuses The King And Infantas Of ‘Stealing’ Vaccines

ERC spokesperson accuses the king and infantas of ‘stealing’ Covid vaccines and calls Spanish democracy ‘a shack’

Things got pretty heated at the most recent control session of the Government of Congress when the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, angrily criticised the comments of outspoken spokesperson for Esquerra Republicana (ERC) Gabriel Rufián. To a rapt audience, Mr Rufián said that if the world’s democracies were houses, Spain would surely be considered “a shanty,” and accused the Central Government of “protecting and even helping the king and the infantas of stealing vaccines.”

The spokesperson was referring to the recent controversy surrounding the daughters of disgraced former Spanish king Juan Carlos I. The Infantas Elena and Cristina reportedly flew to Adu Dhabi to visit their father at the beginning of February and were vaccinated against coronavirus while there.

It was not revealed whether his daughters received one or both doses of the vaccine, but according to the national vaccination strategy, Elena and Cristina are not part of the population eligible to receive the vaccine yet.

Pedro Sanchez hit back at Mr Rufián, stating that while there are certainly things that could be improved within Spanish democracy, calling it a “shanty” was disrespectful.

“Democracy is the footprint and memory of many people who died fighting against fascism and for freedom,” the Prime Minister said. “Let’s not call that a shack, Your Honour, for the memory and dignity of the generations that the different parties that are here represent.”

