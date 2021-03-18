THERE are some venues on the Costa del Sol which can rightly claim to be iconic and must visit destinations and La Sala Banus is certainly one of those.

It continues to innovate and entertain despite all of the problems of lockdown, early closing and lack of tourists but it is still one of the great places to be seen at and to enjoy a combination of great food, top live music and cocktails which taste superb.

Every day is a party at La Sala but that is not to say that it’s raucous or over the top as there are a number of different options for seating which include the Terrace, Live Lounge and Main Bar.

Some days there are special events, with the next big one being Easter Sunday lunch on April 4 where guests can enjoy a two-course lunch for €26.95c per person to include a glass of champagne with under 10s being charged just €9.95c for a single course plus a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

There will be music from the Wall Street Band and now that you won’t be able to visit the cancelled processions, this will be a fun way to enjoy the day.

Every day is special however and offers which can be viewed at www.lassalabanus.com include Bottomless Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm with a champagne option, a two-course set lunch from Monday to Friday at just €16.50c per person and Chateaubriand for two with a bottle of house wine for €29.95c per person from Monday to Thursday.

If you missed out a birthday, wedding anniversary or any other celebration during lockdown, then now is the time to catch up and take advantage of all of the special offers which includes Happy Hour Monday to Thursday, 1pm to 5pm, the fabulous Gin Tree which has to be savoured to appreciate or even a very sensibly priced bottle of house champagne.

If music is the food of love then you are guaranteed to enjoy some of the top entertainers from across the Costa del Sol and there is live music every day from individual singers, duos and even bands who have two things in common, their unqualified professionalism and their intention to entertain their audiences.

La Sala Banus complies with all hygiene requirements and will adjust to whatever regulations come into force but for a great afternoon (and hopefully evening in the not-too-distant future), make a reservation online, via email to reservations@lasalabanus.com or by calling +34 952 814 145.

