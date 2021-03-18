LOCAL POLICE in Sevilla were forced to intervene when a driving instructor wanted to teach a lesson while drunk.

At around 11.15am on Wednesday, March 18, the 46-year-old man met with his student, a 24-year-old woman, in a street of the East part of the city as they had agreed.

-- Advertisement --



He fully intended to teach the lesson, but when the woman saw the state he was in, she refused to start the lesson, which led to an argument.

A resident in the area who was passing by, witnessed the scene and approached the vehicle. He had already seen the instructor leaving a bar before he got to the car. When he saw the state of the instructor, he removed the car keys and called the Local Police.

Officers immediately arrived on the scene and saw that the man was obviously drunk. He was given a breathalyser test which showed that he was six times over the legal alcohol limit.

The officers were planning to locate the students who had had lessons with the instructor earlier in the morning and will send a report to the Provincial Traffic Headquarters regarding what had occurred.

Another person from the driving school came to the location to take charge of the vehicle.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Driving instructor wanted to teach a lesson while drunk”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.