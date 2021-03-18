Covid-19 Test Service Launched at Malaga Airport.

MALAGA AIRPORT has launched a Covid-19 test service at its departure terminals in which travellers and crew members can undergo PCR and rapid antigen tests before taking their flights.

The service, which will be managed by the Arquimea technology company, is said to comply with the requirements imposed by the health authorities in the different countries of intended destinations. This same service is already operational in other airport venues, such as T4 of Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas and Seville.

Arquimea health department, together with the Recoletas hospital group, will provide support in complying with the protocols for the provision of the service and the relevant licenses and authorisations.

According to a statement from the company, the complete Covid-19 diagnostic test service uses an online reservation system and prior appointments can be made through their website: www.travelcovidtestcenter.com.

The results of the antigen tests are said to take 20 minutes to come back, while PCR tests are said to take less than 12 hours. Certificates with the test result will be sent directly to the traveller’s contact email, and can also be consulted and downloaded online from the website.

The service will cost €58.60 for a PCR test and €28.60 for an antigen test. The airport hopes that the service will solve the current travel and cost problems that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, are affecting international travellers and airlines.

According the airport, the new testing centre will be open every day of the week, from 8am to 6pm at the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport. These hours will be extended depending on the planning of the flights and the expected increase in activity.

