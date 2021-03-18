Cocaine-Fuelled Driver Tears Up Spanish Motorway At 256 KPH

COCAINE-FUELLED driver sets a new record and tears up a Spanish motorway at 256 kph

Police in Barcelona couldn’t believe their eyes last week when a high-end BMW was clocked travelling at an eye-watering 256 kilometres per hour on the AP-7 motorway outside Tarragona. As well as driving at more than twice the speed limit, the 48-year-old Spanish man was found to have been under the influence of cocaine at the time he was nabbed.

The Mossos d’Esquadra reported that the man put the pedal to the metal in a 120kph zone where there wasn’t much traffic, and according to a photo posted to their official social media account, the suspect was driving a BMW M2 CS with a 450-horsepower six-cylinder twin-turbo engine. The floored vehicle can reach top speeds of 280 kph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 in 4.2 seconds; all this for a cool price tag of €103,900.

The speed fiend from Olerdola in Barcelona could now face a prison sentence of between six months and two years, a suspension from driving for up to two years, as well as a hefty fine for the drug charges and crimes against road safety. This is all before the courts decide whether or not to charge him with reckless driving as well.

