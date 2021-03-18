Close watch kept in Campello

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Close watch kept in Campello
CAMPELLO CONTROLS: Guardia Civil and Policia Local will ensure perimeter closures observed until after Easter Photo credit: Campello town hall

CAMPELLO’S Guardia Civil and Policia Local stepped up controls at the start of the  long San Jose weekend.

Like their counterparts throughout the Valencian Community, whose perimeter is closed to non-residents, they will do so until after Easter to restrict the entry of  all non-authorised vehicles and persons as the Generalitat continues to impose stringent anti-Covid measures.

“There is no room for argument,” declared Campello’s Public Safety councillor Rafa Galvañ. “Those who break the rules will face a fine from the central government’s Sub-delegation.”

-- Advertisement --

The councillor also pointed out that Campello has a great number of second residences but, owing to the continued closure of the Valencian Community’s boundaries to other autonomous regions, many property-owners cannot visit them this weekend and will  not be able to do so at Easter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Close watch kept in Campello.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleBREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson Confirms Road Map Timetable Not Affected by Vaccine Delays
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here