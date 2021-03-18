Close watch kept in Campello

CAMPELLO’S Guardia Civil and Policia Local stepped up controls at the start of the long San Jose weekend.

Like their counterparts throughout the Valencian Community, whose perimeter is closed to non-residents, they will do so until after Easter to restrict the entry of all non-authorised vehicles and persons as the Generalitat continues to impose stringent anti-Covid measures.

“There is no room for argument,” declared Campello’s Public Safety councillor Rafa Galvañ. “Those who break the rules will face a fine from the central government’s Sub-delegation.”

The councillor also pointed out that Campello has a great number of second residences but, owing to the continued closure of the Valencian Community’s boundaries to other autonomous regions, many property-owners cannot visit them this weekend and will not be able to do so at Easter.

