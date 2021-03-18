Chelsea Are Interested In Signing Sergio Aguero This Summer.

THE future of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been a hot topic for a while now as the prolific striker’s contract expires in June and with no talks held over new terms, club’s such as Barcelona and PSG have been keeping an eye on the situation.

However, it is believed that the 32-year-old wants to stay in the Premier League next season, even if he leaves Manchester City and Chelsea could well be where he ends up.

Chelsea are thought to be long-term admirers of Aguero, and tried to sign him a decade ago when he swapped Atletico Madrid for City, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Despite the news, Barcelona still appears to be front-runners for the forward – who would be a free agent in the summer. The Spanish giants, under new president, Joan Laporta, have been free to negotiate with Aguero since January due to his contract situation.

The Argentinian striker could be one of the first signings by Joan Laporta for next season as his strong friendship with Lionel Messi looks likely to secure his services – and keep Messi in Spain.

Aguero’s fellow countryman has been rumoured for some months now to be looking to move away from the Nou Camp.

