SPAIN will begin using its AstraZeneca vaccines again.

The news will see Spain begin using the AstraZeneca vaccine again after suspending it following concerns over side effects.

Officials today agreed to begin immunisation again with the vaccine after a meeting by Spain’s Vaccine Presentation.

-- Advertisement --



The experts had spent three days investigating the claims of side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was suspended in Spain on Monday.

They will now meet to confirm when the vaccines can be used again.

The news comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) today announced the AstraZeneca vaccine is not linked to an overall risk of blood clots.

The organisation made the announcement following an investigation into reports of blood clots in a small number of recipients.

The decision by the EMA comes after several European countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, France and Sweden, suspended the vaccines over concerns about side effects.

However, it also said it can’t rule out a “small number of cases” of a rare clotting disorder that have occurred after vaccination.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Spain to Resume AstraZeneca Vaccination”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.