MATT HANCOCK has confirmed the UK’s second vaccine doses will “go ahead as planned,” despite shortages.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK’s second doses will go ahead, despite the vaccine shortages the government have announced.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Hancock said the government’s vaccines targets would be met and no appointments cancelled.

He confirmed all UK adults will still be vaccinated by the end of July. He added that first doses will still be administered in April and that all second doses will go ahead.

The politician announced there are two reasons for the delays to the UK’s vaccine supply, with delays caused by retesting of vaccines and of the supply in doses being to blame.

Matt Hancock said: “In April, supply is tighter than this month and we have a huge number of second doses to deliver. During April, around 12 million people, including many colleagues in this House, will receive their second dose.

“These second doses cannot be delayed as they have to be delivered within 12 weeks of the first dose.

“In the last week, we’ve had a batch of 1.7 million doses delayed because of the need to retest its stability.

“Events like this are to be expected in a manufacturing endeavour of this complexity and this shows the rigour of our safety checks.”

Mr Hancock confirmed the delays would not delay second dose vaccinations.

