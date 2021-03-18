THE European Medicines Agency (EMA) has called the AstraZeneca vaccine “safe and effective.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which had been suspended by some countries over concerns over its side effects, has been called “safe.”

The organisation made the announcement following an investigation into reports of blood clots in a small number of recipients.

The decision by the EMA comes after several European countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, France and Sweden, suspended the vaccines over concerns about side effects.

The EMA said the benefits outweigh the risks, and that the vaccine is not linked to an overall risk of blood clots.

However, it also said it can’t rule out a “small number of cases” of a rare clotting disorder that have occurred after vaccination.

The news comes after Spain Ministry of Health had announced the immediate suspension of all AstraZeneca vaccines as of Monday, March 15.

Although around 814,278 doses of the jab have been used in Spain, the Health Minister announced Spain would halt using the vaccine.

The decision to temporarily ban all use of the jab came after several other European countries halted their inoculations over fears of potentially lethal blood clots.

Having previously declared the vaccine safe, Spain’s Health Minister, Carolina Darias, convened a meeting at which it was agreed that Spain would no longer administer the AstraZeneca vaccine until a thorough investigation into side-effects has taken place.

The announcement came after the EMA had insisted that “the benefit-risk is still considered positive” and that “we do not see any problem in continuing the AstraZeneca vaccinations.”

