BORIS JOHNSON has confirmed the UK’s road map out of lockdown has not been affected by the delay in receiving vaccines.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the timetable has not been affected after it emerged the UK would have a delay in receiving vaccines.

Boris Johnson said: “Our progress along the road to freedom continues unchecked.

“We remain on track to reclaim the things we love, to see our families and friends again, to return to our local pubs, our gyms and sports facilities and of course our shops.”

The prime minister also said he would be receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow.

Boris Johnson said: “It’s so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes – and as it happens, I’m getting mine tomorrow.

“The Oxford jab is safe, the Pfizer jab is safe. The thing that isn’t safe is catching Covid.”

The news come after earlier today the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the AstraZeneca was safe to use.

Emer Cooke, EMA executive director, said: “The committee has come to a clear scientific conclusion.

“This is a safe and effective vaccine. Its benefits in protecting people from Covid-19, with the associated risks of death and hospitalisation, outweigh the possible risks.

“The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events, or blood clots.”

The official made the comments after concerns over side effects from the vaccine.

