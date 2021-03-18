BP to build Britain’s biggest hydrogen plant.

THE energy group today announced the proposed project in Teesside would be the largest in the UK, producing up to 1GW of ‘blue’ hydrogen – 20 per cent of the UK’s hydrogen target – by 2030.

It claims the plant will support development of the region as the UK’s first hydrogen transport hub and support jobs in Teesside “through the development of an industrial hydrogen cluster and enabling decarbonisation of industries in the region”.

The facility in the north of England will have capacity of up to one gigawatt (GW) of so-called blue hydrogen, about a fifth of the UK’s target of 5 GW of hydrogen capacity over in the next nine years.

“The project would capture and send for storage up to two million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to capturing the emissions from the heating of one million UK households,” added BP.

“With close proximity to North Sea storage sites, pipe corridors and existing operational hydrogen storage and distribution capabilities, the area is uniquely placed for H2Teesside to help lead a low carbon transformation, supporting jobs, regeneration and the revitalisation of the surrounding area,” said the group.

Industries in Teesside account for more than five per cent of the UK’s industrial emissions and the region is home to five of the country’s top 25 emitters.

Dev Sanyal, BP’s executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy said:

“Clean hydrogen is an essential complement to electrification on the path to net zero.”

Blue hydrogen is produced by converting natural gas into hydrogen and CO₂, which is then captured and permanently stored. H2Teesside would be integrated with the region’s already-planned Net Zero Teesside (NZT) and Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) carbon capture use and storage (CCUS) projects, both of which are led by BP as operator.

“H2Teesside, together with NZT and NEP, has the potential to transform the area into one of the first carbon neutral clusters in the UK, supporting thousands of jobs and enabling the UK’s Ten Point Plan,” saidd Sanyal.

UK Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, added: “Driving the growth of low carbon hydrogen is a key part of the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan and our Energy White Paper and can play an important part in helping us end our contribution to climate change by 2050.

“Clean hydrogen has huge potential to help us fully decarbonise across the UK and it is great to see BP exploring its full potential on Teesside.”

