Boris Johnson Urged To ‘Ban EU Ships Forever’ From UK Waters After Legal Threats.

Boris Johnson has been urged to ‘ban EU ships forever’ as the European Commission formally launched it’s legal action against the UK over an alleged breach of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has accused the UK of breaking international law by unilaterally extending the grace periods on Northern Ireland.

The European Union warned the UK that it had violated the terms of the agreed within the Brexit trade deal at the end of last year and demanded Prime Minister Boris Johnson rectify the alleged breach within a month.

European Commission vice president Mr Sefcovic issued a statement on Monday, accusing the UK of making “unilateral decisions and international law violations.” He said: “The Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland is the only way to protect the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement and to preserve peace and stability, while avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland and maintaining the integrity of the EU single market. “The EU and the UK agreed on the Protocol together. We are also bound to implement it together. Unilateral decisions and international law violations by the UK defeat its very purpose and undermine trust between us. The UK must properly implement it if we are to achieve our objectives.

“That is why we are launching legal action today. I do hope that through the collaborative, pragmatic and constructive spirit that has prevailed in our work so far on implementing the Withdrawal Agreement, we can solve these issues in the Joint Committee without recourse to further legal means.”

In a poll run by The Express, which ran from 9.30am until 10pm on Wednesday, March 17, readers were asked: “Should Boris freeze access for EU ships to UK waters after legal threat?”