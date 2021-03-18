Bennylyn Burke: Police Find Two Bodies Concealed In A Home In Dundee

BENNYLYN BURKE: Police Searching For The Missing 25-Year-Old Find Two Bodies Concealed In A Home In Dundee



Police investigating the disappearance of 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter have reported finding two bodies concealed in a home in Troon Avenue, Dundee, Scotland, following extensive enquiries by detectives and forensic experts.

Formal identification of the two bodies has not yet taken place, and post-mortem examinations will take place to establish the cause of death, as reported by Sky News.

Bennylyn, and two children, had been reported missing on March 1 from her home in south Gloucestershire, after not being seen since February 17, but the second child has been traced and is being supported, and relatives of Bennylyn have been informed of the discovery in Dundee.

A spokesman for Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie, said, “This is a significant development in what has been a particularly challenging enquiry for everyone involved.

Bennylyn’s family have been informed of this development and we will continue to support them at this difficult time as our investigation continues”.

He continued, “The thoughts of everyone involved in this investigation are with them at this time. I would like to thank the local community for their co-operation with what is a large and complex police operation involving many specialist resources from across Police Scotland”.

Adding, “There will continue to be a significant police presence in the area for some time and I would ask anyone with information to please come forward and speak to us”.

On March 8, 50-year-old Andrew Innes from Dundee had appeared before the city’s sheriff court accused of murder in connection with the two deaths, where he made no plea and was remanded in custody.

