BBC Announces New ‘Northern Soap’ To Rival Corrie And Emmerdale

BBC Announces Its New ‘Northern Soap’ Set To Rival Coronation Street And Emmerdale

Documents published today, Thursday 18, by the BBC, have revealed future plans by the corporation to relocate vast areas of their network across different parts of England in order to boost regional appeal.

Included in the plans is the production of two new network long-running dramas, along with a soap opera which will be set in the North of England, that the BBC hopes can compete with ITV’s top soaps, Emmerdale and Coronation Street, to be filmed on location up North, as reported by the national UK daily, The Sun.

The report also says that another drama series could be in the pipeline to be filmed in Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland, and that viewers can look forward to a noticeable shift in the portrayal of different parts of the UK in comedy, drama, and factual shows.

A source told The Sun, “We’re still working through the exact detail but we expect it to be a long-running show. That could mean anything from a weekly programme to 30 episodes a year, but that’s all to be worked out”.

The BBC tried a new soap back in 1993 when they started filing Eldorado on location in the Costa del Sol, but it only ran for 12 months, while the flagship soap, East Enders, is filmed entirely on location at Elstree studios in north London, with Holby City filmed in Elstree also, and Casualty filmed in Cardiff, Wales.

