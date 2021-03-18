Asylum Seekers To The UK Could Be Sent To Gibraltar For Processing

Asylum seekers to the UK could be sent to Gibraltar under Priti Patel’s new plans to overhaul the immigration system.

According to The Times, Gibraltar, the Isle of Man and other islands off the British coast are being looked at as processing centres. Priti Patel has vowed to stop migrants making the perilous journey across the English Channel and is expected to publish details of plans overhauling the UK’s asylum and immigration system next week.

The Times said plans due to be set out by the Home Secretary will include a consultation on changing the law so that migrants seeking asylum can be sent to processing centres in third countries.

It follows a series of leaks to the media last year that suggested the UK Government was considering a number of offshore policies akin to those used in Australia. These included sending asylum seekers to Ascension Island, more than 4,000 miles from the UK, to be processed, and turning disused ferries out at sea into processing centres.

The ideas were dismissed by critics at the time as unfeasible, with Labour condemning the suggestion of an asylum processing centre on Ascension Island as “inhumane, completely impractical and wildly expensive”.

The Government believes sending migrants to third countries for processing would be compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), according to reports. The Times said the new legislation will include life sentences for people smugglers and the establishment of migrant reception centres on government land, with many currently being housed in hotels.

