ASTRAZENECA Covid vaccine suspensions expected to be lifted in Europe

In a spectacular u-turn, European nations are expected to immediately resume the rollout of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine as EU regulators prepare to give the jab the go-ahead on Thursday, March 18. More than a dozen countries, including Italy, France and Germany, temporarily suspended the use of the vaccine after reports it could cause potentially lethal blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to give its final ruling on the safety of the jab today, after France and Italy vowed to “quickly” resume using the vaccine once it is given the green light by medical experts.

-- Advertisement --



However, the head of a Spanish vaccine group warned that the suspensions have already caused “fear and panic”, telling El Pais that “we will have to move heaven and earth to recover the credibility of this vaccine”.

The EMA said that it had been carrying out investigations “in great detail’ to establish ‘whether the vaccine might have contributed or if the event is likely to have been due to other causes”.

EMA chief Emer Cooke said that the agency will “come to a conclusion” today and “advise us whether there are any further actions that need to be taken”.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said today that the vaccination rollout plan and the lockdown exit strategy will not be impacted by the supply issues from India, which has seen some 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab delayed by up to four weeks.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “AstraZeneca Vaccine Suspensions To Be Lifted”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.