BREAKING NEWS: Andalucia to Receive €100 Million to Help Tourism

ANDALUCIA will receive more than €100 million in funding to help tourism.

Officials in Andalucia announced the €100 million in funding, which will go towards tourism.

The Junta de Andalucia said the plans will include around €5 million towards travel agencies.

Vice President of the Junta, Juan Marin, said the funding will also help the hotel industry, as well as other sectors.

He said businesses will be able to apply for the grants in April.

The politician also spoke about vaccine passports, saying the government was waiting for the EU to create a travel programme. He said: “We cannot demand anything from tourists when arriving at an airport to enter Andalucia because it is not our authority.”

The news comes after EU will reportedly agree a vaccine passport programme this summer.

According to one publication, the EU is about to agree to a Covid passport scheme that will allow Brits who have been vaccinated – or who can prove they have the antibodies – to travel abroad.

The Sun has reported on this leaked document, saying that the EU will soon publish details of their ‘digital green pass’, which will then allow Brits to go on holiday in Europe this summer, and non-EU citizens can travel if they are ‘in a position to present certificates under a system deemed sufficiently reliable.’

The digital passport will also reportedly allow travel for people who can prove they have tested negative, or have a level of immunity against coronavirus, as well as stating that should the passport scheme somehow fail, then individual EU states will be allowed to broker their own deals with the UK.

Countries including Portugal and Greece have already made known their desire to allow fully jabbed Brits back in from the middle of May, and it was also revealed previously by Matt Hancock, that the government has been busy trying to reopen international travel by discussing the possibility of producing a common certificate that could be used by all countries for that purpose.

Mr Hancock said: “There are some countries around the world that are considering bringing in rules saying you can only travel if you’ve been vaccinated. These aren’t in place yet, but there are countries that are actively floating this idea and proposing it.”

