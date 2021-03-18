ALMUÑÉCAR Paraglider Crash Hospitalises Two British People



Two paragliders, a British man and a woman, have suffered injuries after an accident in Almuñécar, according to the Local Police.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, the Fire Department, and the Air Traffic Control Center, after receiving a call just before before 12:30pm from a witness who observed the fall of a couple on a two-seater paraglider into the Alclub street, near the Camino Viejo de Velilla, east of the town center of Almuñécar.

Medical staff from the Almuñécar health centre, and Local Police officers helped the victims who had suffered injuries – including a fracture – which required them to be transferred to the Motril regional hospital, where sources said that the woman has fractured her pelvis and both legs, while the man has a traumatic brain injury.

The Fire Brigade was not needed in the end, since the injured were already on the ground and did not require rescuing, and there is no information yet as to the cause of the paraglider crashing.

