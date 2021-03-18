Almuñécar Paraglider Crash Hospitalises Two British People

By
Chris King
-
0
Almuñécar Paraglider Crash Hospitalises Two British People
Almuñécar Paraglider Crash Hospitalises Two British People. image: commons wikimedia

ALMUÑÉCAR Paraglider Crash Hospitalises Two British People

Two paragliders, a British man and a woman, have suffered injuries after an accident in Almuñécar, according to the Local Police.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, the Fire Department, and the Air Traffic Control Center, after receiving a call just before before 12:30pm from a witness who observed the fall of a couple on a two-seater paraglider into the Alclub street, near the Camino Viejo de Velilla, east of the town center of Almuñécar.

-- Advertisement --

Medical staff from the Almuñécar health centre, and Local Police officers helped the victims who had suffered injuries – including a fracture – which required them to be transferred to the Motril regional hospital, where sources said that the woman has fractured her pelvis and both legs, while the man has a traumatic brain injury.

The Fire Brigade was not needed in the end, since the injured were already on the ground and did not require rescuing, and there is no information yet as to the cause of the paraglider crashing.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almuñécar Paraglider Crash Hospitalises Two British People”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleFormer Footballer Carlos Aranda Reportedly Arrested In Málaga Marijuana Trafficking Operation
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here