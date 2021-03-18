Alicante Cancels Classes Due To SNOW

ALICANTE city cancels afternoon classes due to unprecedented amount of SNOW

Don’t worry, you haven’t accidentally picked up a story from December. During an unnaturally cold period for the Costa Blanca, some afternoon classes in the Alicante city of Banyeres have been cancelled due to heavy snowfall in the region. The entire interior of the province is an alert for very cold temperatures and snow on Thursday afternoon, March 18, with the storm expected to sweep through the coast by the middle of the weekend.

Weather predictions initially pointed to snowfall being isolated to higher elevations, but the Laboratory of Climatology of the University of Alicante (UA) reported that since noon it has snowed heavily in lower-lying towns and cities such as Banyeres, Benifallim, Tollos, Agres, Alfafara and Alcoy. In addition to cancelling afternoon classes as a precaution, the City Council of Banyeres has asked that residents “circulate with caution” for the remainder of the day.

Earlier in the day, atmospheric instability produced a spectacular phenomenon known as a marine sleeve off the coast of Torrevieja in the Costa Blanca South. Marine sleeves are similar to tornadoes but they only form over the sea and rarely make landfall. The beautiful if slightly terrifying funnel was filmed hovering just above the surface of the water at around 8:15am.

