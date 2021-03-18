70 Years Sought For Traffickers Who Sold Minors For Marriage

70 years behind bars sought for traffickers who sold minors for marriage

THE Zamora Prosecutor’s Office has requested 70 years in prison for seven individuals who arranged the sale of two minor siblings of Romanian nationality in Morales de Toro. The 16 and 17-year-old girls were in the custody of their older sister and her husband, who forced the teenagers into marriage against their will at a price of €8,000 each. One of the girls was married to a man also under the age of 18, and both sisters fell pregnant almost immediately, prosecutors told the court.

The Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has asked for 10 years each behind bars for five of the seven traffickers; they have asked that the minor’s guardians be sentenced to 20 years. In addition, the Toro judge has been requested to implement a restraining order barring their victim’s family members from contacting the girls, who are now both aged over 18.

In addition, the brother-in-law of the adolescents is charged with a crime of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age for which the Prosecutor’s Office requests another five years in prison.

The investigation began when the mother of the girls lodged a missing persons report with the police after they went to live with their sister in Morales. The girls were each sold to a different family and married to the sons, and were sent to live in the homes of their new in-laws.

