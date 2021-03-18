£1 Million Fine For Drayton Manor Theme Park Operators Over Death Of 11-Year-Old Girl.

FOLLOWING the tragic death of Evha Jannath, 11, on a Splash Canyon ride at the Drayton Manor Theme Park in Tamworth, Staffordshire in 2017, operators of the park have been fined £1m (€1.1m) over safety failings.

Evha Jannath was “propelled” from a vessel during a school trip with friends from Jameah Girls Academy in Leicester on May 9, 2017.

Evha suffered a severe chest injury and fell off a travelator into the water as she tried to escape and was later pronounced dead at Birmingham’s Children Hospital.

The prosecution was brought against the park, which has since been sold to a French firm after falling into administration, by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), stating that the proper safety of its guests had not been ensured by the park.

Lawyers for the HSE said the operators oversaw “systemic failures of safety” on the river rapids ride and Drayton Manor admitted breaching Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Sentencing Drayton Manor Theme Parks Ltd at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, Mr Justice Spencer said: “This was an utterly tragic waste of a young life.”

