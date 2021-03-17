TWO workmen in their early forties died in Zaragoza after the scaffolding on which they were working at a height of seven floors collapsed.

The fatal accident occurred at around midday on Tuesday, March 16, at an apartment building which is still under construction near the Zaragoza AVE train station. The Project is called Torre Zaragoza and is located at number 71 of Avenida de Navarra in the city.

-- Advertisement --



Paramedics and police rushed to the scene after receiving a call regarding the accident. According to the 112 emergency services, one of the two workmen died immediately, while the other was taken by ambulance to hospital and died shortly afterwards.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident which will be handled by the National Police. They will check that the appropriate safety measures for this type of scaffolding were in place.

The building has 30 floors and a height of 104 metres. It is being promoted by Plaza 14 and has been under construction since 2018. It is due to finish in June this year.

It is being built by Dragados and was designed by Ingennus.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Workmen die in Zaragoza after scaffolding collapses beneath their feet”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.