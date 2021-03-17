Valencian Community: Investigation Launched as National Police and Guardia Civil Officers Suffer Blood Clots After Vaccination.

TWO National Police officers and one from the Guardia Civil, who were stationed in Valencia and vaccinated earlier this month with the first dose of AstraZeneca, have suffered episodes of thrombosis after receiving the injection. One had a heart attack and one was even found unconscious.

-- Advertisement --



The JUPOL union and the AUGC are requesting information from Public Health about which batch had been used in vaccinations at the beginning of March – since 24,000 members of the State security forces and bodies were not provided with the immunisation card – which states the date, the name of the vaccine and the manufacturing batch.

One of the National Police officers affected went to the hospital the day after the vaccination after suffering intense pain in one leg, but in a first check-up, nothing was detected. However, after the pain increased, he was eventually diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.

The other officer, said to be 45-year-old, was found unconscious at his home and transferred to a hospital in Valencia, where he continues to be admitted. However, neither his condition nor its origin has been reported. He remains hospitalised with a severe headache and is still awaiting a medical diagnosis to determine whether or not there may be any link to the vaccination process.

The Guardia Civil officer had to be hospitalised after suffering a venous thrombosis that led to a heart attack, just two weeks after his vaccination.

However, in all three cases, they were said to have been administered the drug from a different batch than the one under suspicion. According to early reports, all the officers vaccinated in Valencia were vaccinated with doses from batch ABV5045, different from the AstraZeneca batch under suspicion, ABV5300.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencian Community: Investigation Launched as National Police and Guardia Civil Officers Suffer Blood Clots After Vaccination”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.