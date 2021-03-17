TWO people were arrested in Almonte, Huelva, for allegedly selling forged bank notes on social media.

In a National Police operation codenamed Aldeano, carried out in collaboration with Europol with the aim of preventing forged currency from entering circulation, 18 people were identified who had purchased forged currency.

-- Advertisement --



The investigation began when police detected a private profile on social media allegedly selling false bank notes with more than 1,620 subscribers.

They found videos and images of the forged notes, security devices and pages with the pseudonym they used printer on it.

With the help of Europol, the National Police discovered the sellers were Romanian citizens living in Almonte.

Their clients paid through bank transfers and instant payment systems.

When their houses were searched, forged €10 and €50 notes were found, as well as €5,860 in real money.

The investigation, which began in November, is ongoing as the police are investigating the accounts, computers and mobile phones which have been seized in order to identify at least seventy more people throughout Spain.

🚩Así detenemos en 📍#Huelva a dos individuos por vender moneda falsa a través de #RedesSociales 👮‍♂️Dos #registros domiciliarios, donde se intervinieron: 🔹Billetes falsos💶

🔹Material informático

🔹Teléfonos móviles

🔹Y un total de 5.860€ en moneda legítima#SomosTuPolicía pic.twitter.com/vvCXrlj6yX — Policía Nacional (@policia) March 16, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two people arrested for selling forged bank notes on social media”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.