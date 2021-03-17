Tributes Flood in for Phil Jagielka’s Older Brother Steve Who Died Aged 43.

THE older brother of former England international Phil Jagielka has died at the age of 43.

Steve Jagielka made over 200 appearances for Shrewsbury between 1997 and 2003 and his former club tweeted: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened to receive news that Steve Jagielka has passed away aged 43. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.”

Current Shrews midfielder Dave Edwards wrote: “Absolutely devastating news about Jags. I loved watching him from the terraces and he was great with me when I got into the first team.

“A Salop legend and great guy. My thoughts and condolences are with his family. RIP mate.”

Premier League side Sheffield United tweeted: “Sheffield United is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player Steven Jagielka – brother of current defender Phil – at the age of 43.

“The condolences of all at the Blades are with Phil and the rest of the Jagielka family at this difficult time.”

Accrington, who Steve helped into the Football League in 2006, tweeted: “Everyone at ASFC is absolutely devastated to hear of the death of former midfielder Steve Jagielka.

“Steve made history with the Reds, playing a big part as Stanley won the Conference title in 2006.

“Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this tragic time.'”

Jagielka rounded off his career in non-league football, playing for Droylsden, AFC Telford United, Hednesford Town and Ellesmere Rangers.

Telford boss Gavin Cowan gave his tribute: “I am absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of my friend & ex-team mate Jags.

“Only recently we shared some memories of our playing days together. He was a great character to be around.

“My heart goes out to his children & family, he will be incredibly missed.”

Phil Jagielka’s former club Everton tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former captain Phil Jagielka’s brother, Steve, at the age of 43.

“Our thoughts are with Phil and the rest of the Jagielka family at this extremely sad time.”

