TEEN who gave birth while babysitting told child that bundle was ‘a doll’ before disposing of the baby in a bin.

A 15-year-old girl who cannot be named, gave birth while she was babysitting before tragically the new born child was put in a wheelie bin. The inquest at Blackpool Town Hall heard how the events came to light after staff at the Blackpool Victoria Hospital became suspicious, after a young teen was treated at the hospital. The staff alerted police and an investigation began.

Tragically officers soon found the baby’s body at the family home in 2018. The baby had been bundled in clothes and placed into a bin bag before being placed out with the rubbish in a wheelie bin.

The court heard how the teen had gone into labour when she was looking after a young boy. During the inquest the court saw video footage of the young boy during a police interview.

The boy explained how he had heard the sound of a baby crying when he discovered the teen in the kitchen. She had placed a bundle of clothes on the kitchen table, but the young boy said he saw “two little feet and legs.”

The teen tried to pass off the baby as a doll, but the boy told police how he heard “whining like a baby.”

The inquest into the tragic death of the young baby continues.

