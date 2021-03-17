SPAIN’S central government has announced it will invest €10 billion to prevent rural depopulation.

The plan, which was announced by one of Spain’s Deputy Prime Ministers, Teresa Ribera, will see the government invest to prevent rural depopulation.

In Spain there are 6,800 small municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants, and “many” have a rate lower than 12 people per square kilometre, according to Ribera.

-- Advertisement --



The politician said the government now wants to adopt 130 policies to prevent depopulation in these rural areas, which are home to around 5.7 million.

As part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, the Delegate Commission of the Demographic Challenge chaired by Ribera has developed several plans to help with “green transition, digital transition, elimination of gender gaps.”

Ribera added: “Between 20 per cent and 30 per cent of Spanish GDP is generated in rural areas.

“It is a lower percentage than in countries inlcuding France or the United Kingdom, which reach 40 per cent, or in Germany 50 per cent.”

She said the investment would “advance the rights of women and the generation of opportunities in rural areas.”

She added she wanted to improve “financial support for women’s entrepreneurship and pilot projects for the employment of women and young people.”

The “most significant” measures, according to the minister, focus on “promoting a fair and beneficial ecological transition for rural area.”

She also spoke about the importance of making moves to make rural areas a draw for tourists.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Government to Invest €10 Billion to Prevent Rural Depopulation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.