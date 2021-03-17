Shots Fired In Salford As Police Seal Off The Street.

GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE have set up a crime scene after a shooting in the area. A cordon has been erected on Cholmondeley Road in Irlams o’ th’ Height in the city after a shot was fired through a window of a property on the road.

According to police, the shooting took place at 7.40am this morning and police vehicles and a crime scene investigation unit are at the scene now.

Residents have told a Manchester Evening News reporter at the scene a shot has been fired through a window of a property in the road.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson confirmed there had been a shooting this morning.

In a statement, they said: “At around 07:40am on Wednesday 17 March 2021, police were called to a report of a firearms discharge on Cholmondeley Road, Salford.

“Officers attended and established that a bullet had been fired at a property.

“No one was injured, but damage was caused to the property. No arrests have been made and an investigation is on-going.

“A scene remains in place.”

MEN’s Tom Molloy said that investigators are now analysing evidence.

He claimed there are now photographing what appears to be a “shell casing” in the road.

