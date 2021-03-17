Scotland to ease Covid lockdown on April 2 by lifting ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions.

The Scottish government is to begin easing its strict Covid-19 lockdown rules in early April, with the ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions being replaced with ‘stay local’ advice, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

From April 2, people will be advised to stay inside their local area instead of at home, Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh. Then from April 5, barbers and hairdressers, hardware stores, car showrooms and click-and-collect retail services can reopen, she added.

The first minister said she hopes most college students will be able to go back to in-person learning then too, and colleges will prioritise which courses should return first. Sturgeon wants the nation of 5.4 million to move to fewer restrictions on April 26, and for life to effectively return to normal by the end of June.

The first minister said the government was on track to hit the target of giving a first dose of vaccine to all priority groups – including “a significant majority of Scotland’s adult population” – by mid-April. She said this would “give us the confidence to ease restrictions much more significantly from 26 April”.

It is expected that all areas which are under level four restrictions will move down to level three from that date, and that restrictions on travel within mainland Scotland will be lifted, gyms will then reopen for individual exercise.

The remaining shops will open, along with tourist accommodation, museums, libraries and galleries- up to six people from three households can meet outside, while under-18s from up to six households are allowed to gather.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants can open outdoors until 22:00 and can sell alcohol- indoor hospitality can open until 20:00, but alcohol will not be allowed and people must meet in groups of up to four people from two households. Work in people’s homes can resume, as can driving lessons – up to 50 people can attend weddings and funerals

A decision has not yet been taken on whether people will be allowed to meet indoors from 26 April, with Ms Sturgeon saying the situation would be kept “under ongoing review”. She also told MSPs that four people from two households would be allowed to meet indoors from 17 May at the latest.

