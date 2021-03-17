Russia Will BLOCK Twitter Within A Month If US Tech Giant Refuses To Delete Illegal Content Like Drug Use And Child Pornography.

Russian officials are ready to announce a full ban on the Twitter social media network within weeks, if the platform fails to comply with demands to take down unlawful posts featuring child pornography, calls for suicide and drug use.

The country’s media regulator, Roskomnadzor Vadim Subbotin, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday, March 16, that, if “Twitter does not adequately respond to our requests – if things go on as they have been – then in a month it will be blocked without needing a court order.” At the same time, Roskomnadzor urged the California-based internet giant to comply with the orders to take down the specified content in order to avoid a ban. -- Advertisement --



It was announced earlier this month that Russian technicians would begin slowing down the speed of traffic on Twitter over allegations the company “does not remove content that incites minors to commit suicide, contains child pornography or information about the use of drugs.”

Authorities say that they have filed over 28,000 requests for posts to be taken down but, as of last week, “3,168 pieces of content containing prohibited information… remain not deleted.” These reportedly include more than 2,500 calls for children to kill themselves and 450 involving child pornography.

At the time, Roskomnadzor warned that, if Twitter failed to comply, “these measures will continue in line with regulations, up to the point of blocking” the service altogether.

The social media giant said last week that it was “aware of reports that Twitter is being intentionally slowed down broadly and indiscriminately in Russia due to apparent content removal concerns.” The tech firm added that it was “deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation.”

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that social media sites are being used “to promote completely unacceptable content: for the distribution of child pornography, prostitution, for driving minors to suicide.” He called for tough action on those using the internet to “try to take advantage of children in cold blood [in order to] achieve their own selfish, ‘ferret’ goals.”

