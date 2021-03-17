Rincon de la Victoria Begins Recruiting Lifeguards for Summer

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has begun recruiting lifeguards for the summer.

According to the council, it will be investing €208,162 in recruiting 19 lifeguards to look after Rincon de la Victoria’s beaches.

Councillor for Beaches, Sergio Diaz, announced the news, saying the service would cover the coastline from the beaches of La Cala del Moral to Los Rubios, and will carry out information, control and monitoring.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, spoke about “the importance of providing the best service on the beaches of the municipality, which guarantee the safety and tranquility of users and tourists.”

He added: “Our priority this year will continue to be to offer safe beaches in compliance with the measures established by the health authorities for bathers.”

Councillor Diaz said: “the service will be made up of a coordinator, and 19 lifeguards distributed among vehicles, beaches, bikes and water. There will be 20 people a day throughout the established service hours, and the creation of employment of thirty direct positions during the three months of service.”

