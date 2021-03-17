Rachael Blackmore First Female Jockey To Win At Cheltenham Festival

RACHAEL BLACKMORE Becomes The First Female Jockey To Win At Cheltenham Festival



Rachael Blackmore, riding The 11/10 favourite, Honeysuckle, yesterday (Tuesday 16) became the first female jockey ever to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, winning by 6 1/2 lengths as the duo saw off their competition down the home straight of the famous horse racing course.

The 31-year-year, speaking to ITV after the historic win said, “Absolutely incredible. I am speechless, to be honest. I really am. I can’t believe we just won the Champion Hurdle. Incredible! Unbelievable for everyone in the yard, they all work so hard. It doesn’t matter what you are. We are jockeys. It is just a privilege to be here”.

Blackmore and Honeysuckle, who have been racing together since November 2018, have now extended their unbeaten run to 11 races, finishing ahead of Sharjah, ridden by Paul Townend, and Epatante, ridden by Aiden Coleman in third.

Henry de Bromhead, Honeysuckle’s trainer, said after the win, “It is amazing. You dream about it. Honeysuckle is amazing and what a partnership she has with Rachael, who was amazing. She was so cool throughout the race”.

The pair had already won two Irish Champion Hurdles and two Hatton’s Gracen wins, and now add the prestigious Cheltenham Champions Hurdle trophy, with Kate Walsh, the former jockey telling the BBC, “Absolutely brilliant. I just think it is brilliant”.

