Quadruple Still On For Manchester City As They Ease Passed Monchengladbach.

A 2-0 VICTORY over Borussia Monchengladbach in Budapest on Tuesday, March 16, has kept Man City’s hopes of winning the quadruple alive and it was all rather easy.

City were dominant over both matches and it took just 12 minutes to add to their 2-0 aggregate lead from the first leg and six-minutes later they had booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Kevin De Bruyne smashed in a fierce, 20-yard strike in the 12th minute which was followed by a goal from Ilkay Gundogan, who finished neatly after racing on to Phil Foden’s defence-splitting pass.

City could have scored more but the victory was so comfortable that Guardiola was able to rest players in the second half ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Everton.

Monchengladbach – who have now lost their last seven games in a row across all competitions, their worst losing run since losing eight in a row between September and November 1989 – continue to struggle ever since manager Marco Rose announced he was leaving to take over at Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side will now be in the hat for the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw on Friday, March 19, as their march towards the Istanbul final continues. It is likely that they will face a genuine European heavyweight in the quarter-final draw, however, with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid among those already through.

