THE Prosecutor’s Office of Catalonia has opened an investigation into the mayor of Barcelona.

The politician has this morning said “there is no cause” for the investigation.

The Superior Prosecutor’s Office of Catalonia has opened an investigation against ​​Ada Colau after the group Catalan Lawyers for the Constitution filed a complaint for alleged irregular subsidies.

After accepting the complaint presented by the organisation, the Public Ministry has opened proceedings.

The complaint is over the alleged crimes of prevarication, hiring fraud and embezzlement. In addition to Colau, the complaint has also been brought against fourth deputy mayor Laura Perez, as well as former councillors Gala Pin and Laia Ortiz and the director of human rights centre, Observatori DESC, Irene Escorihuela.

The complaint is related, according to Lawyers by the Constitution, to subsidies granted by the city council to different entities, including the Observatori DESC, where Colau worked before moving in to politics. The complaint investigates public aid worth €3.4 million.

According to the complaint, the municipal auditor questioned the concessions of these subsidies as he warned, according to the complaint, that they had been granted through a procedure of exceptionality and not through a public announcement.

Ms Colau said: “I do not think there is any cause because they are regulated subsidies.”

