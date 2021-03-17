Professional Wrestling Promoter Stops Event To Address Racist Fan Chant.

PROFESSIONAL wrestling promoter and owner of The Monster Factory, Danny Cage, had to stop live event over the weekend after hearing a fan chant something racist at one of the performers in the wrestling ring.

“I don’t mind you guys yelling at the wrestlers and stuff like that but I don’t wanna hear, ever again, ‘send him back to Africa!,’ or any sh*t like that,” Cage told the crowd.

“I don’t know who said it and I don’t wanna… put it this way, whoever said it and has an issue with me saying this… I don’t know who said it, I heard it… you can text me at [phone number], we can sort that shit out, but it ain’t happening here. That’s it, enjoy the show.”

We don’t tolerate that shit here. And yes that is @TheDannyCage’s phone number. Full show here https://t.co/szPXQvx7Kf pic.twitter.com/0BOMT0HQAU

— sammy miami 🍸 (@sammyessuave) March 14, 2021

After his message to the fans, Cage left to rejoin the commentary booth and everyone enjoyed the rest of the show. The Monster Factory were running their “Because We Can” event, which aired on YouTube.

Cage later tweeted to confirm that this was his real phone number, and he would not be changing it due to it now being public.

