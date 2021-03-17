Police ‘Were Already Investigating El Melillero Before Acid Arrest’

POLICE from the Guardia Civil were already investigating El Melillero before his arrest for allegedly being part of an acid attack against two women.

The Civil Guard had reportedly been investigating El Melillero and his gang for a failed assault on a drug shipment.

The incident took place last year when a Guardia Civil patrol said they saw several individuals trying to approach a lorry on the motorway.

Police intervened and the group drove off, however officers found 282.5 kilos of hashish and 124 kilos of marijuana on board the lorry.

Investigating who had tried to stop the vehicle, police found it was a group based in Mijas and Fuengirola, reportedly led by El Melillero.

The news comes after Police in Malaga arrested a man they think may have thrown the acid used in the El Melillero case.

According to reports, police now believe the acid may not have been thrown by El Melillero and was instead thrown by a man travelling with him, who officers have now arrested.

While police previously thought the acid attack was carried out by Jose Arcadio D N, known as El Melillero, they now believe an as yet unnamed co-conspirator was the one who threw the acid, with El Melillero planning the crime.

The latest suspect has now been arrested on suspicion of being co-conspirator of the acid attack which was carried out against El Melillero’s ex-girlfriend and one of her friends in Cartama, Malaga.

While the two victims named El Melillero as the man who had thrown acid at them, witnesses also reported seeing another man escaping with El Melillero by car, leading police to search for him.

The man was eventually found during the search of a house in Fuengirola.

