Piers Morgan’s Meghan Markle Rant Receives Most Ofcom Complaints EVER.

FOLLOWING an on-air row with former Good Morning Britain colleague Alex Beresford over remarks he had made about Meghan Markle – Ofcom received 57,121 complaints – setting an all-time record.

Last week, Ofcom had initially received 41,015 complaints about Piers’ comments which instantly sparked an investigation, leading to an Ofcom spokesperson stating: “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.” The total number of complaints eventually rose passed 57,000.

Meghan Markle also made a formal complaint to Ofcom herself against Piers Morgan, who later quit the breakfast show.

The Duchess of Sussex made the complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan after he dismissed her account of suffering suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the royal family. Meghan complained to ITV bosses about the former co-host of GMB after he said on-air that he “didn’t believe a word” of her interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey when she laid bare her struggles.

She raised concerns with the broadcaster about the effect Morgan’s comments may have on the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems – and NOT about the former newspaper editor’s personal attack on herself.

Last year, a Black Lives Matter-themed performance by dance group Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent received more than 24,000 complaints. ITV bosses refused to apologise for airing the routine, and have even printed ads in all the national newspapers stating: “ITV stand with Diversity.”

In 2007, a whopping 45,000 people complained about an episode of Celebrity Big Brother, in which Shilpa Shetty, Jade Goody and Danielle Lloyd had an argument about stock cubes. Things escalated – massively – and Goody and Lloyd made racially-motivated comments towards the Indian actor. The row caused so much outrage that it sparked protests across the world and it was even raised in Parliament.

