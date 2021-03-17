ONTARIO, California Fireworks Explosion Kills Two and injures one other person



A massive explosion in a home in Ontario, California – reportedly caused by commercial-grade fireworks that had been stored in one of the homes catching alight and exploding – has killed two people and injured at least one other person.

Fire crews were deployed to the incident at around 12.30pm, following calls reporting multiple blasts being heard, that ‘shook the neighborhood’, where they found two homes on fire, with thick plumes of smoke engulfing the properties, resulting in the area having to be evacuated.

The fire reportedly spread quickly to neighbouring properties, as flames engulfed the two houses, with the intense heat shattering windows of a nearby apartment block.

Chief Gayk, of the Ontario Fire Department confirmed two casualties, and also another injured, plus, reports CBSN, it seems a horse that ended up trapped against a wall near a pile of burning debris, and a dog, were both injured but are ‘doing well’.