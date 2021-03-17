NIJAR is Almeria’s first municipality to join the “Smoke-Free Spaces” Network.

The Town Council of Nijar and the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) of Almeria have joined forces, and signed an agreement which makes Nijar Almeria’s first town to join the “Smoke-Free Spaces” Network.

The initiative aims to improve the life expectancy and health of local residents and the initiative will promote life without tobacco.

A network of tobacco free spaces will also be formed in the town which hope to protect the environment and local resident’s health.

Councillor for Citizen Participation, Mª Nieves López, has emphasised “the important work of the Association and its involvement with society as a whole, with patients and their families, but above all the mobilisation they carry out in different prevention campaigns, including the one starting in Níjar.

“We are a council that is willing to cooperate with all those who are able to articulate measures to improve the lives of people, and we are convinced that from this cooperation between institutions and social organisations, we will change for the better”.

The town will see an awareness campaign along with sports and cultural facilities being signposted to recommend that people do not smoke in the vicinity.

