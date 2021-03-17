NHS Worker Needs Metal Plate in His Face after Man Pushed Him off London Tube

NHS WORKER needs metal plate in his face after man pushed him off a London tube in a savage attack.

An NHS worker has been left needing metal plates his face after being savagely attacked and pushed of a tube train. The victim spotted a man not wearing a mask and confronted him when he was due to get off the train at High Street Kensington on the Circle line at around 10 pm on October 3 last year.

The police are still searching for the man and renewed their appeal on Crimewatch on Monday, March 15.

The victim and the man argued over the lack of mask before the victim was punched multiple times in the side of his head. The man then pushed the NHS worker from the train platform, and carried on with a savage assault.

Sadly, the victim suffered from three breaks in his eye socket and was also left with a chipped jaw. He will now need surgery to be performed in order to place permanent plates in his face.

Police have again released the image of a man that they would they would like to talk to. The man was described as white with blonde hair and in his 20s. His hair was short at the sides but longer on top and at the time of the incident he was wearing a navy blue suit with a light blue shirt.

He was also carrying a large green umbrella and a grey rucksack complete with a Nike logo in blue.

