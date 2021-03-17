MEGHAN MARKLE’S Father, Thomas, Accuses Prince Harry Of Not Taking Care Of His Daughter



Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess Of Sussex, Meghan Markle, during an exclusive interview with the German broadcaster RTL Germany, spoke with them about his thoughts on what was said in the interview given to Oprah Winfrey.

Markle concentrated mostly on the topic of his daughter’s claim that she had suicidal thoughts while a member of the royal family, during which he said, “I was worried about her, and worried that no one was taking care of her. Harry and his brother were responsible for taking care of her because they both see psychologists”.

He also made the claim that Meghan never had suicidal thoughts before joining the royal family, commenting, “She had never had such a problem before in her life”.

The father and daughter are known to be not speaking to each other for some time now, but Thomas Markle appeared to be holding out an olive branch to Meghan when he told the broadcaster, “I am here and she can communicate with me whenever she wants. It is about three hours in a car to come and see me, or for me to go see her. You just have to contact me, she hasn’t lost me, so I’m ready anytime she is”, as reported by Spanish daily publication 20minutos.es.

