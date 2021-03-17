Mayor of Motril Speaks About Progress at Port

THE Mayor of Motril has spoken about progress made at the port.

The politician went along to the port to highlight the new slipway and boat lift as examples of economic progress.

The mayor of Motril, who was present at the inauguration of the new features, highlighted the commitment of Marina Motril to provide the port of Motril with an essential service.

She explained the features were important for Motril port for brining fishing, sporting and other vessels out of the water.

The investment, made by Marina Motril SL was for more than €650,000, according to the mayor who said: “It is always a source of pride to see innovation, progress and the commitment of private initiative to the development of any of the economic sectors of our municipality.”

She added: “The sea, as a generator of fishing activity and as a setting for Motril’s tourist potential, requires us to carry out serious planning from the mainland and.”

She said funding for the port was “necessary and important so that sectors such as fishing or nautical sports can improve and continue to add to the development of the entire Costa Tropical.”

