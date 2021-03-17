MAN survives double knife attack from his own wife.

In a shocking attack a woman who thought that her husband was cheating on her attacked him armed with a knife in each hand and stabbed him 25 times. Amazingly though Kevin Singleton survived the onslaught and Joanne Singleton, 49, of Derrythorpe Road, Althorpe has now been sentenced to 8.5 years in jail.

The attack took place on Monday September 7, 2020 at around 2.40pm, the day after Joanne had spoken to her daughter to say she had concerns that Kevin was cheating on her. This was an allegation that he had previously denied.

In a horrifying fit of rage Joanne stabbed her husband Kevin 25 times causing serious and life-threatening injuries to his upper body, back, arms and hands. She then went on to hide the weapons before she was arrested.

Detective Inspector Kerry Bull spoke of the horrific attack and said, “This attack could have cost Kevin his life, of which he spent a number of weeks in hospital and a number of months recovering from his injuries.

“I’d like to thank my team for the hard work and dedication they showed throughout the course of the investigation.

“I hope that today’s sentencing will provide some comfort to Kevin in knowing that Joanne has been reprimanded for her unjustifiable actions.”

