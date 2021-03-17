Man dies after mistakenly eating poisonous mushroom

A MAN, 61, died in Valverde del Camino, Huelva, has died after mistakenly eating a poisonous mushroom.

The man liked to go mushroom picking for a variety which grows locally, the ‘amanita ponderosa’, known in Huelva as ‘gurumelo’, which is edible.

However, he mistakenly ingested an ‘amanita verna’, commonly known as ‘fool’s mushroom’ which can be deadly.

According to his son, the man went to pick mushrooms last week and when he got home, he roasted two of them and ate them.

As the days went by, according to local Spanish news source, Andalucia Informacion, he started to feel ill, and was eventually admitted to hospital. At first, it was unclear if his state of health was due to some medicine he was taking to treat a disease he had or if it was due to the mushrooms. His son reports that although he looked fine, the doctors told the family he was dying.

He suffered sudden liver disease due to the toxicity of the mushroom which caused his death several days later. His son says it is important for people to know how dangerous it is to consume mushrooms without knowing exactly what they are.

