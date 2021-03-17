LOCALS in El Palo have stopped a man as he tried to rob two elderly women.

According to reports, the locals stepped in to stop a man robbing two elderly women in El Palo.

The group stepped in after seeing a man pushing the two women, aged 70 and 75, to the ground to steal their purses.

-- Advertisement --



They residents restrained the man after he tried to run away with the stolen goods, allowing officers from the Local Police to arrest him.

The incident took place on Monday at around 5.30 pm, when police received calls about a crime on Calle Perez Zuñiga in El Palo reporting a fight taking place in the street.

Local Police officers came out and found a man who was being held by a group of people. The officers proceeded to control the situation and break up the crowd, while also putting the suspect into a police car.

They interviewed the victims who explained that they were crossing the street at a pedestrian crossing when the detainee pushed them, making them both fall to the ground. They said the man then tried to snatch their purses, managing to get one of them.

The man then tried to run away, however, locals who had witnessed the incident held him until the Local Police arrived.

While the officers were talking to the victims, who did not need medical assistance, the suspect began hitting the interior of the patrol vehicle, forcing officers to restrain him.

The 32-year-old detainee, of Spanish nationality, was transferred to the police station accused of a crime of robbery with force and another of attempted robbery.

Officers are now investigating to see if there the man was responsible for other similar crimes in El Palo.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Locals in El Palo Stop Man as he Tries to Rob Two Elderly Women”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.