Lee Bowyer Appointed New Manager Of Birmingham City

Lee Bowyer, who on Monday 15 resigned as manager of Charlton Athletic, has been appointed as the new manager of Championship club, Birmingham City, where he replaces former Real Madrid player, Aitor Karanka, who had been expected to step down after a 3-0 defeat by Bristol City, as reported by Sky Sports News.

Bowyer played almost 100 games for Birmingham City between 2009 and 2011, when they were in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals, but the 44-year-old joins them now as they languish in 21st spot in the Championship table, after a run of only three wins in 19 matches.

A statement from the club said, “Birmingham City are delighted to announce the appointment of Lee Bowyer as the club’s head coach. The board of directors identified Bowyer as their number one candidate, highlighting his man-management skills and motivational qualities as paramount for the incumbent of the club’s head coach position”.

The new Blues manager told the club’s website, “I’m absolutely delighted and it’s great to be back. I’ve already seen some of the old faces from when I was here last, and I’m just really looking forward to getting to work. My priority is to lift everybody. Not just the players, the staff as well. It seems like it’s not been in a very good place, so I’ve got to lift them”.

Adding, “I’ve got to try and implement what I want very quickly. The team will improve, I have no doubt about that but we already have a good base to work with. We have to pull together as a club to make sure we are in this division next season so the fans can come back and appreciate what we do in this short space of time”.

