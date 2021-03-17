Hunter arrested for shooting rabbits from moving car near main road

GUARDIA CIVIL in Zaragoza arrested a man who was allegedly shooting at rabbits from a moving vehicle.

The Guardia Civil Nature Protection Service, SEPRONA, was patrolling the area near the A-2 motorway in La Muela, Zaragoza, when they saw a vehicle travelling slowly along a track running parallel to the motorway. They observed the co-pilot firing two shots towards the fields on the right side of the road and then getting out of the vehicle to pick up a rabbit that had been killed.

They stopped the vehicle and asked the occupants for ID, then asked them to open the boot of the car, where they found 13 dead rabbits. They seized the animals and the gun and filed a complaint against the man. The weapon was deposited with the Guardia Civil, because although he had documents for it, he did not have a valid hunting licence. He did have a day permit to hunt rabbits on the hunting ground.

