HUGE Amount of Smoke Seen Billowing Near Nou Campanar Area in Valencia.

A GIANT amount of thick black smoke has been seen billowing from several kilometres away in the Nou Campanar area of ​​València.

The large smoke cloud that can be seen is apparently coming from a building burning on Pediatra Jorge Comín street – at the Luis Buñuel street junction.

The fire is believed to have originated from inside a building under construction, everything indicates that the fire was caused by burning materials from the work.

It appears that a group of construction workers were trying to remove flammable materials that were next to the flames as the firefighters arrived. Apparently, insulating material had accumulated in the solarium on the second floor.

Parece ser en Zona Nou CAMPANAR pic.twitter.com/njI1W6L1jF — Paco Sanchis (@Merengot) March 17, 2021

Emergency services are currently working on putting out the blaze after being provided access by site workers. It is unknown whether or not anyone has been hurt in the fire.

This is a developing news story, please check back for any updates.

